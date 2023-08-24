New technology and innovation drive a cashless society

[ Source : Supplied ]

New technology and innovation are key drivers in moving the country towards a cashless society.

This was mentioned by the General Manager of Retail of BSP Bank, Ravindra Singh, at the signing of BSP’s partnership with Leadership Fiji.

BSP is working closely with people on the ground to ensure that banking services reach those who cannot access them.

The transition is happening slowly from ATM to EFTPOS, which is a driver towards BSP’s aim to adopt a cashless approach.

Investment in new technology is key to making banking services more convenient for people in real-time.