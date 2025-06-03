New taskforce to help small businesses access funding

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Fiji has taken an important step toward helping small businesses grow by launching the Implementation Taskforce for the new Access to Business Funding Act.

This move is expected to improve financial support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises across the country.

The taskforce held its first meeting recently, marking the start of the Act’s rollout.

The new law, which received full support in Parliament, is designed to give small businesses more ways to access funding, especially in rural and developing areas.

The taskforce includes members from the Ministry of Trade, the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Asian Development Bank, and other key government offices.

The meeting was co- chaired by Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali and Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali.

At the meeting, members discussed how to put the law into action, including new funding options like small public offers and crowdfunding.

These tools aim to make it easier for small businesses to get the money they need to grow.

Ali says the government is focused on making sure the law brings real change for local businesses.

With the taskforce now in place, small business owners are encouraged to stay informed and get ready to take advantage of the new support available.

