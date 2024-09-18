New Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge to be disaster resilient

[File Photo]

Construction work is expected to start soon on a new Tamavua-i-Wai bridge outside Suva replacing the old one which is undergoing demolition.

The Japanese government, through JICA, is supporting the reconstruction of the Tamavua-i-wai Bridge with a two-phase grant approach.

Phase I focused on an in-depth evaluation of the site with relevant engineering and construction information to ensure that the bridge will serve communities and businesses as a resilient national infrastructure against natural disasters.

Phase 2 will ensure progression and financial resourcing for the completion of the bridge construction as part of ongoing bilateral cooperation between Fiji and Japan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says everything has been finalized and work is expected to begin soon.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii states that a basic agreement has already been signed and they are about to sign another agreement to add some more funding.

“The point of this bridge is of course that we hope to alleviate the traffic congestion which starts from here to the other side but also it has a unique design, it is disaster-resilient. So even if a situation like a king tide comes, it is supposed to stay and so it has a special sort of design for disaster resilience. We are about to start the construction.”

The ambassador says they will soon go through the bidding process to begin construction.