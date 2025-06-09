New sugar sector boss tapped to rebuild industry

Dr Vinesh Kumar [Photo: Supplied]

Dr Vinesh Kumar is the new Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry.

The Public Service Commission said he topped a merit-based selection from five shortlisted candidates.

His appointment was endorsed by the Prime Minister on June 12.

Dr Kumar has held key roles before including PS for Agriculture and Waterways, PS for Special Projects and CEO of the Sugar Research Institute.

The PSC stated that his background in governance and policy would support efforts to rebuild the sugar sector and push inclusive programs for all ethnic groups.

