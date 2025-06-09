New road boosts access and livelihoods in Valevatu

[Photo Credit: MOH]

More than 200 residents of Valevatu Settlement in Matei, Taveuni, are celebrating improved access following the completion of their new three-kilometre road.

For years, villagers struggled to transport supplies from the main road through rough terrain, often in poor weather.

Advisory Councillor Maca Hill says 35 households are in the community.

[Photo Credit: MOH]

The project was commissioned on behalf of the Minister for Rural Development by the Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, during his visit to Taveuni this week.

Dr Lalabalavu encouraged residents to use the road to boost agricultural production and improve access to health facilities.

He states that the new infrastructure would support community development and help farmers increase returns through easier market access.

