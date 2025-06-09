New rehab clinic opens at Tamavua twomey hospital

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

A new rehabilitation clinic has officially opened at Tamavua Twomey Hospital.

The clinic is a combined investment of the Ministry of Health, LDS Charities, and the Australian Government’s DFAT.

This five hundred and fifty thousand dollar investment, commissioned by Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, is crucial for strengthening Fiji’s rehabilitation services, which assist over 5,900 patients monthly.

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

Dr Lalabalavu states that rehabilitation goes beyond just physical recovery; it aims to restore dignity and empower individuals to live independently and meaningfully.

“It embodies far more than mere recovery; it is about restoring dignity, enhancing the quality of life, and empowering individuals of all ages to live independently and meaningfully, enabling them to participate in school, work, and community life, while providing care for themselves and their families.”



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

Head of Rehabilitation at Twomey Hospital, Dr. Pratima Singh, emphasizes the new center will continuously enhance and strengthen services offered.

