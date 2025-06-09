New plan to stop healthcare waste threats

Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji / Facebook

The Health Ministry has launched a nationwide healthcare waste management plan to protect public health and the environment.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said improperly managed waste from hospitals, clinics, and nursing stations has long posed serious risks including infection, injury, pollution, and broader public health threats.

Dr Lalabalavu stressed the plan sets a national standard, ensuring proper segregation, handling, transport, treatment, and disposal of healthcare waste across all nine subdivisions.

He states this is more than a document, it is a clear commitment to protect healthcare workers, patients, and the wider community.

The Minister pointed out the crucial support from UNICEF and WHO which provided funding, guidance, and training for frontline staff.

He also acknowledged the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme for helping design environmentally safe practices, ensuring oceans and natural resources are protected from contamination.

He warned that the success of the initiative now depends on staff following protocols and fully implementing the new procedures.

Dr Lalabalavu states the plan represents a bold and urgent step forward, proving that strong partnerships and unified action can create a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for all Fijians.

He officially launched the plan and opened the training of trainers program to ensure nationwide adoption of the new standards.

