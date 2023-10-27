New partnership to boost Fiji's water security

In a move towards bolstering Fiji’s water security infrastructure, the Water Authority of Fiji has signed a deal with Australia’s University of New South Wales.

The objective of the initiative, is to fortify the existing water security framework for communities by cultivating advanced hydrological tools at the Waimanu and Sigatoka rivers.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says these tools will play a pivotal role in informing the strategic development and operational strategies of climate-resilient infrastructure.

“This project aims to establish a cutting-edge hydrological model which can be used to simulate and can be continuously updated with the hydrological information stored in a cloud-based hydrographic information system.”

The project has been made possible through the support of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Pacific Infrastructure Technical Assistance Fund, with an allocation of $500,000.