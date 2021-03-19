Home

News

New Namata road, a wish come true for villagers

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 31, 2021 12:40 pm

A new road marks a new beginning for Namata villagers in Bau Tailevu.

While welcoming Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, village representative Peni Sokia says villagers had to carry their market produce and students had to cross rivers to get to school but with the new road, these hardships will be no more.

Sokia says this is the first government that has heard the cries of the villagers and made their dreams come true.

He says they suffered for many years especially during high tide and rainy weather where roads were flooded.

The new road together with the two new crossings cost over $3million.

No description available.

No description available.

