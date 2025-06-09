New measures strengthen Fiji’s fight against tax crimes

[Photo Credit: Fiji Revenue and Customs Service]

Fiji is intensifying its fight against financial crime through the National Tax Crime Taskforce.

Taskforce Chair Nitin Gandhi says the taskforce is expanding, bringing in more skilled personnel to tackle fake tax agents, fraudulent returns and complex financial breaches.

Gandhi adds the new team will uphold integrity, accountability and service, ensuring the country’s financial system remains secure.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to protect public resources and restore confidence in Fiji’s tax system.

“To further strengthen our capabilities, we have initiated new recruitment efforts to expand and empower the task force. We are building a team that is not only skilled, but also deeply committed to the values of integrity, accountability and service.”

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says corruption diverts resources from essential services and slows development.

He says that this task force embodies the principle of bringing together agencies with a common goal to protect Fiji’s financial integrity and ensure fairness in our tax system.

Immanuel says these efforts reflect our commitment to building a fair, accountable and corruption-free Fiji.

The minister says that they recognize that corruption not only erodes public confidence, (10:30) but also diverts resources away from essential services and development.

Immanuel urges all agencies to actively share intelligence and cooperate to prevent tax crimes.

“I urge all agencies to actively engage, share intelligence and uphold the principle of transparency and accountability. Together we can build a stronger, safer and more resilient Fiji.”

The government aims to build a zero-tolerance culture for financial crimes and make accountability standard.

