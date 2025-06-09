New Malabi access road boosts safety and connectivity

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Villagers of Malabi in the Wailevu district of Tailevu now have safer and more reliable access to their community following the commissioning of the Malabi Community Access Road yesterday.

The road was officially opened by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi R Ditoka, and is expected to significantly improve daily travel for villagers, especially women and children.

Previously, residents were forced to disembark along Kings Road and walk at least 10 minutes inland to reach their homes.

Minister Ditoka says the project reflects Government’s commitment to delivering practical rural infrastructure that directly improves people’s lives.

He says the new road improves safety, access and opportunity for Malabi villagers, particularly those most affected when access is limited.

Village elder Vani Keteivalu says the road addresses a long-standing need and will greatly transform the lives of women by making daily travel safer and easier.

Village headman Sakeasi Kakaivalu says the development benefits the entire community by strengthening access, supporting livelihoods and improving safety, especially during bad weather.

The $44,000 project was funded under the Ministry’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges Programme and will benefit more than 250 villagers from over 35 households, while also supporting future community growth and access to essential services.

