New law empowers disaster responders

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka

Fiji and the Pacific are repeatedly hit by devastating natural disasters that challenge the resilience of local communities.

These events outline the urgent need for strong and coordinated humanitarian responses.

This, according to Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka.

He said Humanitarian Day was a crucial opportunity to honour the sacrifices of those who respond to crises.

He states that it is the responsibility of the government, organizations, and individuals to stand together and ensure no one is left behind when disasters strike.

Ditoka highlighted Fiji’s rapid response over the past year to Cyclone Rae, the 2024 floods, and assistance provided to Vanuatu following an earthquake, including the provision of food, shelter, and essential support.

He said the new National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024 formally recognises humanitarian workers in disaster planning, ensuring their expertise is applied before, during, and after emergencies.

The Minister added that the ministry was focused on building community resilience through training and equipping local populations with the skills and tools to respond effectively to disasters.

Ditoka states this year’s Humanitarian Day theme, Strengthening Global Solidarity and Empowering Local Communities, underlines the importance of cooperation and local action in disaster management.

