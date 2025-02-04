New heritage panels unveiled

Heritage tourism is gaining momentum as Suva unveils new panels celebrating its rich history and cultural legacy.

Suva is a city with a remarkable past, and these panels will serve as a bridge between our history and the future.

The heritage panels feature historical photographs, narratives, and key milestones that shaped Suva into the capital it is today.

National Trust of Fiji Chair Setoki Tuiteci says having the panels in public spaces will encourage learning and appreciation for our collective heritage

“Many of our young students do not know much about colonial history or the history of Suva. The panels will be placed outside the actual buildings so that when they visit, they can view the buildings and read about their history, including when they were built.”

Tuiteci says the panels are expected to enrich the experience for visitors, allowing them to connect with Suva’s past while supporting local businesses and tourism initiatives

The initiative is expected to complement existing cultural attractions such as the Fiji Museum, Thurston Gardens, and Suva’s historic colonial-era buildings.