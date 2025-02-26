New hearing date set for Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum, and Sharma

[File Photo]

A new hearing date has been set in the case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and former Health Minister Dr. Neil Sharma.

In this matter, Voreqe Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office and Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing justice.

Dr Neil Sharma is charged with abuse of office.

It is alleged that the three failed to comply with statutory requirements for tenders as stipulated under the 2010 Procurement Regulation.

Counsel for Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum, Devanesh Sharma, informed the court that the appeal process is currently underway, with a judgment expected next month.

He said that this decision is anticipated to resolve a motion concerning the sanctioning of the charges by John Rabuku, the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions at the time.

The trial is expected to commence on 28th July and will span four weeks.

The first two weeks will be allocated to the prosecution’s case, followed by two weeks for the defense.

Although Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum, and Dr. Sharma were excused from court today, they have been directed to attend the next sitting.

The matter has been adjourned to 2nd April.

It is alleged that between 03 August and 13 September 2011 at Suva while employed in the public service as the Minister of Health, Sharma abused his position by intentionally failing to comply with statutory requirements for tenders

stipulated under the Procurement Regulation 2010 for the Ministry of Health Tender.

It is alleged that he actively engaged in acts to undermine in favour of the bidder, Hospital Engineering & Consultancy Ltd also known as Hospineer which was an arbitrary act that was prejudicial to the rights of other bidders.

The second abuse of office charge is that between October 18th and 20th 2011, Sharma being employed in the public service as the Minister of Health, allegedly abused his position by intentionally failing to comply with statutory

requirements for tenders stipulated under the Procurement Regulation 2010 for the Ministry of Health Tender and actively engaged in acts to undermine in favour of bidder, Hospital Engineering & Consultancy Ltd also known as Hospineer

which was an arbitrary act that was prejudicial to the rights of other bidders.

The third count is a breach of trust by a person employed in the public service.

