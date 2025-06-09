New farm machinery for Levuka growers

Farmers in Levuka have received a major boost with the handing over of two rotavators from the UNDP, supported by the Australian government.

This is part of the Market for Change project, which supports farmers and vendors in parts of the Pacific region, including Fiji’s 12 municipal markets.

Project Manager Vilisi Veibataki says this was made possible through funding from the Australian government and collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, UNDP, and the Levuka Market Association.

She adds that the initiative was derived from issues raised during local consultations with vendors, who highlighted a shortage of vegetables and crops in Levuka.

Veibataki further noted that challenges related to manual labor were also raised, and there was a request for technological support.

With the handover of the rotavators, the UNDP is optimistic that these will alleviate the challenges faced and improve supply in Levuka.

The conditions for using the rotavators will include registration, and usage will incur a fee of $10 per week.

A capacity-building session on agricultural development and technological support was conducted earlier this week.

Local farmers and vendors expressed deep gratitude for the support, which they have been anticipating for years.

