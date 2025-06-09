New equipment to supports skills training

[ Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook ]

Christian Mission Fellowship College has received $9,895 worth of Technical and Vocational Education and Training equipment aimed at improving practical skills for students.

The equipment includes a fridge, a four-burner gas stove with oven, a stainless steel worktable, and other items.

Speaking during the handover, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said these resources will support 14 hospitality and 30 automotive students in their hands-on training.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro stresses the importance of providing students with appropriate tools to prepare them for careers in growing sectors such as hospitality and tourism.

He adds this effort is part of the government’s efforts to enhance TVET programs nationwide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.