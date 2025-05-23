New equipment to boost fishing operations

[ Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook ]

The Lautoka Fishers Cooperative has received a major boost to their fishing operations, thanks to a new initiative by the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.

Two 23-foot fishing boats, outboard engines, and fuel were handed over today at the Lautoka wharf by Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu.

This pilot project is part of the government’s push to support local fishers and promote sustainable fishing under Sustainable Development Goal 14 – Life Below Water.

Bainivalu says the aim is to help fishers expand their businesses, improve productivity, and ensure long-term benefits from the ocean’s resources.

“The purpose of this fishing equipment is to support your fishing business ventures and ensure that maximum benefits are achieved while also promoting sustainable fishing practices”

Bainivalu adds that the new equipment will help the cooperative members fish more safely and effectively while supporting the local economy.

Lautoka Fisheries Cooperative member member Iliesa Uluinalowa acknowledged the assistance and says the boats and gear will make a real difference to their daily fishing work and income.

“We are grateful to the government for their assistance in providing us with these equipments which will help us with our fishing business at the Lautoka wharf”

The Ministry’s support is not just about better equipment , it’s about building stronger, safer, and more sustainable fishing businesses that can stand the test of time and benefit future generations.

