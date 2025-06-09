New E-Plan system slashes land approval times

[File Photo]

The government is modernising its land administration with the launch of Phase Two of the e-plan lodgement system.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo states the online platform allows surveyors from private firms and government agencies to lodge plans digitally, improving efficiency, transparency and access to cadastral data.

Vosarogo explains that Phase One introduced an internal system for Ministry surveyors, which helped streamline workflow and laid the foundation for wider adaptation. He adds that the e-plan system addresses a long-standing challenge in the sector, where plan approvals could previously take up to 90 days or even years. The Ministry now aims to cut assessment time by 45 percent, targeting a 30-day turnaround.

The Minister said faster processing would benefit the public, investors, and stakeholders while strengthening Fiji’s digital infrastructure.

He adds that integrating the system with other government databases ensures accurate, secure, and consistent land data nationwide.

Vosarogo says the initiative also promotes collaboration between public and private surveyors by standardising the use of common survey software across Fiji. The system supports the Ministry’s broader mandate to manage, develop, and administer state land effectively.

He acknowledges the Ministry’s IT team, including Meizyanne Hicks, Rocky Gucake, Jennie Bentley, Shivnish Singh, and Onesmus Pasikali, who developed the platform in-house. Vosarogo said their work was part of history in the making for Fiji.

The e-plan lodgement system, Vosarogo adds, represents a key step in the government’s push to digitise services, boost efficiency, and support national infrastructure and land development initiatives.

