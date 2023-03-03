New COVID-19 cases, high level of influenza-like illness

[Source: File]

The Ministry of Health has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 taking the total active cases to 146.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says a single case was recorded in the Central Division and seven cases in the West.

Doctor Fong says the national seven-day rolling average of cases as of 26th February is two daily cases.

Meanwhile, Doctor Fong says their surveillance systems show that they continue to have a high level of influenza-like illness and acute respiratory illnesses since early December as part of the usual flu season.

He adds the influenza A virus has been isolated in sick cases and the Ministry has escalated Flu testing in selected sites.