New children’s park opens

Families residing along the Naulu Nakasi corridor now have convenient access to the Enchanting Children’s Playground at Lalu Children Park.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has emphasized the park’s significance as the first of ten captivating children’s parks slated for towns and cities nationwide.

Nalumisa also highlighted the concerted efforts of the coalition government, municipal councils, and community backing in ensuring the provision of essential services to all neighbourhoods.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we look forward to nine more extraordinary playgrounds or children’s parks, I am filled with hope and excitement. The Ministry of Local Government and your councils have been diligently seeking your input on capital projects and programs, recognizing that your voices shape the past of your towns and cities. Your participation exemplifies the spirit of civic pride, painting the canopies of our shared aspiration.”

Nalumisa expressed his vision for the park as a place of exploration, growth, and happiness, poised to inspire children.

However, he stressed the importance of utilizing the park responsibly and with a strong sense of ownership.

This has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Suva Rotary Club.