New boat brings equal opportunity for Lamiti and Malawai people

For years, families of Lamiti and Malawai on Gau Island have watched their children climb into small boats each morning, travelling across choppy waters just to reach school, and parents say the journey is often filled with worry changing tides, sudden winds and no reliable transport to depend on.

This week, that anxiety eased, as Lamiti Malawai Primary School received a fully MSAF-registered fibreglass boat and 40HP engine worth $24,000, officially handed over by the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro.

For the school community, the new boat is more than equipment, it is security, dignity, and a promise that their children’s education matters.

Teachers described moments when bad weather forced students to stay home for days, while parents recalled times they had to pool money for fuel or borrow boats to get children across safely.

With the new vessel, the community says students will finally be able to travel in safer conditions and attend school more consistently.

The Ministry also brought new library books and wash equipment, which teachers say will help strengthen learning and maintain hygiene in a school where resources are always stretched thin.

Minister Radrodro met with staff, students and families, acknowledging the sacrifices made by teachers who live far from home to serve island communities.

He says the Government’s decisions must reflect the real challenges faced by rural and maritime schools, and that visiting these communities is vital to understanding their needs firsthand.

For Lamiti Malawai, the visit was more than an official handover, it felt like recognition.

Parents say the support is a reminder that children in remote islands deserve the same opportunities as those on Viti Levu, and that ensuring safe transport is one of the biggest steps toward that goal.

The initiative is part of the Government’s wider plan to improve infrastructure, safety and learning resources for rural and maritime students across Fiji.

On Gau Island, families say it is a step that will change daily life for their children and their future.

