New Blue Economy Framework sets course 

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Fiji has launched a national framework to guide the sustainable use and protection of its ocean resources over the next decade.

The Fiji Blue Economy Framework 2025–2035 was launched today with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Blue Prosperity Fiji.

It sets a clear direction for ocean-based development that balances growth with environmental protection.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu states Fiji has a responsibility to protect its natural resources for future generations.

He pointed out that the land and all living things are a gift that must be cared for wisely.

The Minister explained that the Framework creates a strong base for growing the ocean economy while safeguarding marine ecosystems. He said it would also deliver long-term benefits for communities.

The launch follows Cabinet’s endorsement of the Framework. It serves as a national roadmap for sustainable and inclusive ocean-based economic development.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael said the Framework was not an action or implementation plan. He said it was a guiding document that sets key principles for Blue Economy development.

Dr Michael states the framework provides policy direction across sectors. He added that ministries and organisations can design actions that suit their mandates.

He said the framework was developed through wide consultations. It reflects input from communities, government agencies, civil society and the private sector.

The framework aligns with the National Development Plan and the National Ocean Policy. It also supports Fiji’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Its goals include managing 100 per cent of Fiji’s ocean space sustainably. It also aims to fully protect at least 30 per cent by 2030.

The Framework prioritises marine protection and sustainable fisheries. It also supports climate-resilient tourism, renewable ocean energy and conservation-led enterprises.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.