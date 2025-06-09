New bill to return marine area rights to customary owners

[file photo]

Cabinet has endorsed the Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill 2025, paving the way for the return of proprietary ownership of marine areas used for commercial purposes mainly tourism to their customary owners.

Once passed by Parliament, the Bill will repeal the Regulation of Surfing Areas Act 2010 and introduce a new, fair, and transparent framework that restores traditional ownership rights over marine areas currently used for commercial activities.

Government says the framework ensures that the reversion process follows the rule of law and principles of natural justice, with all affected parties actively involved.

It will empower existing indigenous institutions to play a central role in administering and overseeing these marine areas.

According to Cabinet, the Bill is designed to benefit iTaukei communities by recognizing their traditional ownership, strengthening their participation in marine resource management, and ensuring that commercial operations in these areas operate under equitable and culturally aligned arrangements.

The Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon .

