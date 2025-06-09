New access road brings relief to Koro Island villages

source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook

Three villages on Koro Island are set to benefit from a new two-kilometre access road that promises faster travel, lower costs, and better access to essential services.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the shortcut road, now under construction, will connect Nacamaki, Nabuna, and Vatulele villages, serving more than 100 households. The project is part of the FRA’s rural and maritime road development program.

Nacamaki’s Turaga-ni-Koro, Venasio Seru, says the new route will be a game-changer for local farmers.

Healthcare workers are also welcoming the development. Zone nurse Ateca Diveikulukulu from the Koro Health Center says the road could save lives in emergencies.

Vatulele’s Turaga-ni-Koro, Tomasi Sukanaivalu, says the reduced travel distance will mean direct savings for villagers.

The FRA says the project is not just about building a road, but providing a vital lifeline that will improve livelihoods, boost access to services, and bring lasting benefits to Koro Island’s communities.

