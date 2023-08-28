New A350 set to land in Nadi

[Source: Fiji Airways/ Facebook]

The second Fiji Airways aircraft, an A350, will land at Nadi International Airport this morning.

The Airbus is brand new, as Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says it was put into storage immediately after manufacture, just as COVID-19 started.

Viljoen had stated that the two new aircraft would significantly boost the national airline.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Airways/ Facebook]

They are on a twelve-year operating lease.



[Source: Fiji Airways/ Facebook]