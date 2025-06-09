Neglected landscape along Namaka-Martintar highway

Concerns are increasing over damaged railings and neglected landscaping along the Namaka-Martintar Highway in Nadi.

Once a source of pride for locals, this vital route from the airport to the resorts is now experiencing a higher incidence of accidents and visible signs of neglect.

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that replacing the guardrails is included in their upcoming forward works program.

Article continues after advertisement

Several accidents, some of which were fatal, have already occurred on this stretch.

Namaka resident Leli Biumaitotoya says the shrubs completely block drivers’ views of oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

“The accident that happened near the airport. One of my patients, a teacher, died. He was driving in the opposite lane. And a car just crashed right through those bushes into his lane and killed him. That is what we are talking about. If he had seen the car out of control, he could have stopped. He could have gone the other side. But just because the vision was so blocked, he lost his life.”

Tour operators say this is a major concern, as this highway serves as the main entry point for our tourists. And for a tourist town like Nadi, these broken and unsightly railings paint a bad first impression.

According to Fiji Roads Authority, maintaining safe and functional roads is a continuous priority.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.