[File Photo]

The alarming increase in child neglect has directly fueled the surge in child abuse, with shocking statistics that have revealed the devastating consequences of inaction on the issue.

It is evident in the disturbing trend revealed by the Fiji Police Force, with a staggering 39 percent increase in crime against children in October this year.

Out of the 168 victims of crime against children last month alone, there were 78 males and 90 females while every perpetrator was a male member of a family.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya says the statistics point to a tragic reality of children neglected and abandoned in society.

“Our cases in our ministry, there’s an increasing case in neglect. There’s less reporting of child abuse. There’s more reporting on child neglect. So it matches with the statistics because our children are just left.”

Tabuya says the issue demands immediate action, but the solution is not only within law enforcement as every individual must fight against the crisis.

“We have to work on the behavioural change of our people. And it has to be a united message from all members of community, especially our leaders. We need to call on members of the family. We need to make our homes safer.”

Tabuya says as neglect fuels abuse among children, it necessitates a collective approach wherein individuals, families and leaders unite against the silent epidemic in society.