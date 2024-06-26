Need for professional training to combat Fiji's challenges

Fiji lacks resources to combat common problems such as human trafficking and drug trade, which are not only facing Fiji, but also the region.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Mason Smith during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Fiji National University.

Therefore, Smith says that the MOU will ensure that FNU provides training and capacity building to the ministry.

[Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Mason Smith]

He adds that they intend to enhance collaboration and cooperation between the two entities.

“Today marks a milestone in our effort to build capacity within the ministry and within the arms of the ministry given the challenges we face on various fronts.”

The Permanent Secretary says that they have completed the training needs analysis, which indicates the dire need to produce staff that are analytical and professional in their various areas of expertise.

Smith says that there is a need to train and produce more skilled workers in all sectors of our society so that we do not bring in skilled workers to take over from our citizens.