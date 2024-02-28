Need for a safe and sustainable reuse system: Vosarogo

Lands and Mineral Resources Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, has delivered a positive statement about how sustainable reuse systems can benefit small island nations in the Pacific.

Vosarogo is attending the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.

Vosarogo highlighted the need for safe and sustainable reuse systems designed to be nature-positive and create jobs.

The Minister emphasized the need for standards and criteria to account for the opportunities and challenges small islands face.

He says that 10 years ago, the outcome document of the 3rd UN Conference of Small Island Developing States held in Samoa in 2014 mentioned plastic waste only once and in passing.

He also anticipated the need to address plastic pollution at the May 2024 meeting of the 4th UN SIDS Conference in Antigua and Barbuda.