NCCI AGM postponed

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Lawrence Kumar

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has had to postpone its Annual General Meeting after immediate past president Dr. Ram Raju filed an injunction against the AGM.

The AGM was scheduled for this evening in Nadi.

NCCI President Lawrence Kumar, in a public statement, said, “Due to the uncertainty and cloud of doubts hanging over our good intentions to follow the NCCI constitution and hold the AGM in January as we had promised six-months earlier in the Special General Meeting, we now have to defer this important event to a further date or until the matter is fully resolved in the High Court of Lautoka and Appeals Court of Suva.”

Kumar has apologized for any inconvenience caused.

