Nawi Island Pte Ltd strengthens corporate social responsibilities

As part of its corporate social responsibilities, Nawi Island Private Limited has partnered with residents and businesses to renovate Savusavu Hospital.

Social Outreach Coordinator, Lynne McLaren says this is part of efforts to improve the health facilities and services offered in the Hidden Paradise.

McLaren says they hope to make a difference and provide relief to the people of Savusavu, as they try to improve the standard of the hospital.

“Literally … it is scraping, cleaning, sandpapering or whatever we need to do to get the hospital clean … and then painting undercoat, getting it ready for the finishing painting to be done.”

McLaren says they have been able to renovate the entrances, women’s and men’s wards, and clean up around the compound at Savusavu Hospital.



She says they also plan to renovate the maternity ward in the near future.

The idea to renovate the hospital was initiated by Savusavu businessman, Graham Haynes.



Nawi Island Pte Ltd has also carried out other CSR initiatives in Savusavu; these include clothes and shoes drives for villages, provision of litter bins for the town area, as well as sponsorship of fundraisers and competitions.