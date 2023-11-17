Nawalowalo's cinematic journey unveils real-life struggles

New Zealand Theatre Company The Conch founder Nina Nawalowalo

New Zealand Theatre Company The Conch founder Nina Nawalowalo is on a mission to bring real-life struggles to the forefront of the silver screen.

As she eagerly prepares to showcase her first movie, “A Boy Called Piano,” tomorrow, there’s anticipation coupled with a deep sense of purpose.

Nawalowalo, whose roots trace back to Kadavu, emphasizes that this film is more than a creative endeavor; it’s a reflection of over 20 years of experience in the theatre industry.

She adds that the story revolves around a Samoan boy, a tale rooted in the harsh realities of a life under the care of the State in New Zealand.

“With the film, it’s the main one is courage, to tell us truth, to tell the hidden stories of things that society that is bold and courageous.”

Nawalowalo explains that this situation led to the formation of gangs and prison sentences, diverting the boy from his intended path.

Years later, the boy’s son enrolled in a New Zealand Drama school where Nawalowalo and her husband were teaching, leading to the transformation of the story into a play.

The real-life drama unfolded on stage, and the emotional impact translated into a cinematic creation.

Nawalowalo emphasizes that the struggles depicted in the film are not just characters on a screen; they are echoes of real lives, voices that are often unheard.

The screening of “A Boy Called Piano” will be held at the USP ICT Centre at 2 pm tomorrow and at the Juvenile Centre on Monday.