Nawaka takes charge in drug fight

The Vanua o Nawaka in Nadi has warned against any drug activities on their land.

Turaga Ni Koro Nawaka Village Mosese Runakuru says the vanua is boosting its efforts, visiting not only villages but also informal settlements in the district.

Runakuru says they believe they have a responsibility to everyone residing on their land.

He says as for the five villages in Nawaka, anyone found engaging in the trade or use of drugs will be evicted.

The village headman says all villagers know about this stance taken by the vanua.

Nawaka has become the latest to have joined the fight against drugs, alongside Namosi, Na vanua o Nadonumai, Dratabu, some parts of Tailevu, and more traditional settings that have introduced the initiative.

