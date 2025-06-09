Nawaikula plans peaceful march against 2013 Constitution

Former Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula

Former Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula is planning a peaceful march to protest the 2013 Constitution in Suva.

On his social media page, Nawaikula said that as President of the NGO StandwithNiko (SWN) Advocacy, along with Ratu Sireli Vesikula, a representative of the 2013 Constitution Forum USA Association, they are organizing the march.

He added that they wish to collaborate with interested parties and individuals to hold a peaceful demonstration to publicly express their concerns.

Nawaikula believes the 2013 Constitution contains many flaws, with a primary concern being its racism against iTaukei.

He argues that it denies recognition and protection of all aspects of iTaukei group rights, including prior consultation and consent before amending the VKB.

He also said they hope to form a small committee to organize the event and invite all interested persons to participate in a day of peaceful demonstration to highlight their concerns.

