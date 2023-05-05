Navuda heads the new PRB board

Newly appointed chair Isikeli Navuda

Providing proper and affordable housing for the public remains a priority for the new Public Rental Board members.

Newly appointed chair Isikeli Navuda says PRB currently has over 300 families on its waiting list in the Central, Western, and Northern divisions wanting to settle in its various premises.

Navuda and his new fellow board members, Asenaca Nawaqalevu, Lanieta Rokotuiwakaya, Daiana Buresova and Ana Naivou, were welcomed at the PRB office in Suva today.

The former Housing Authority executive says, apart from this, there are over 6,000 families currently residing in squatter or informal settlements that PRB is working with stakeholders to provide housing for.

Navuda says PRB will try to increase the number of estates from the 21 current ones to provide housing for these families.

Currently, over 7800 people reside in PRB estates in the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions.