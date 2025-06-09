Navua mother accused of locking children outside home

A Navua woman who is alleged for locking her children outside their home to be with her defacto partner will take her plea by the end of this month.

The woman is facing charges of unlawful confinement and counts of negligence.

It’s alleged that she would lock her children outside her home everytime her defacto partner comes home.

According to a report lodged with police, the woman would have party among other things while the children suffered in the cold nights.

The woman was taken to custody in December but the alleged incidents have been happening since June.

The mother has a domestic violence restraint order.

She will take her plea next Tuesday.

