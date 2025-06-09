Navatu fishermen call for market access

Villagers in Navatu, Kubulau, Bua are struggling to access markets for their fish due to poor road infrastructure.

Village headman Viliame Ratumaitavuki said fishing was the main source of income, as the community has little land for yaqona farming.

He states buyers and middlemen face challenges reaching the village, forcing locals to pay high transport costs.

“This has always been a struggle for us. We have buyers from Savusavu or Nabouwalu, but we need proper roads, so this new road connecting us from the landing to the market would be of great assistance to villagers of Navatu Island.”

Ratumaitavuki state villagers sometimes pay up to $180 for vehicle hire from the landing to Savusavu or Nabouwalu, or around $100 for a boat hire.

The Kubulau fisheries office now has an ice plant, helping fishermen preserve and store their catch before it reaches the market.

This development is easing some of the logistical challenges, but villagers say better roads are essential to ensure consistent access to buyers and fair prices.

