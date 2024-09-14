Nausori has a thriving economy: Narsey

Nausori Town is developing and it has a thriving economy.

This, according to Jack’s Fiji Group Marketing Manager Akash Narsey and he also believes that the town holds a lot of promise and this is the reason behind the investments.

Narsey says that the Delta town has great potential and with the opening of the Nausori Plaza and more opportunities are opening up for the people.

“It’s been fantastic even before we opened we had a good crowd that had already lined up and had come in about an hour or so before hand and we always strive for that but to see that big crowd in and when we opened our doors and they suddenly streamed in i think not only for us it just goes to show what this means to the people of Nausori.”

Narsey says they are devoted to delivering better services as they want customers to be able to have a comfortable shopping experience.

The Marketing leader states that people want choices when they are out spending and shopping and the business community is striving to just that.

New developments, Narsey says are a positive sign and it shows that people are engaged in their communities.