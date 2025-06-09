Nausori cracks down on dumping

Illegal dumping and poor waste disposal continue to be a major problem in Nausori.

Rubbish is often left at bus shelters, markets, and skip bins outside scheduled collection times.

Nausori Town Council Acting CEO, Rajesh Kumar says the council is responding with CCTV in hotspot areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have taken a very proactive approach by installing CCTV in hotspot areas because we are constantly collecting garbage that is illegally dumped overnight, and this has become a major cost to the council.”

Kumar pointed out that garbage dumped overnight forces repeated clean-ups and adds to the council’s costs.

“Within a day or two after we collect the waste, the same level of garbage reappears, creating the perception that the council is not doing its job, when it is continuous re-offending.”

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says current laws are outdated and penalties too low.

“If you look at the current legislation that comes to Litter Act, it was way back in 2008, and the fine now is only, the penalty is only $40. So it’s something that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change are now, you know, they’re considering a review, because it’s something that we need once we strengthen that particular area that’s going to deter people from littering.”

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is reviewing laws to increase penalties, urging Fijians to follow collection schedules and dispose of waste responsibly to keep towns and cities clean.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.