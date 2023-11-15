WAF to carry out repairs

The Water Authority of Fiji will be carrying out repairs to normalize the water supply once the floodwaters subside to allow WAF ground teams to safely access the affected areas.

According to the Authority, water restoration operations will depend on weather conditions.

For the Suva-Nausori water supply system, the increasing turbidity and debris at Waimanu, headworks, and Savura are expected to cause blockages, thus affecting inflows.

It says the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant inflow is being controlled due to overloaded clarifiers and filters.

According to WAF, bulk divers are scheduled to do their ongoing rounds of cleaning when it is safe to proceed.

The backwashing is being undertaken to clear the filters and provide relief to areas affected by the current issue at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

Flushing works to restore supply to affected areas are ongoing, with restoration works commencing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the water supply is currently disrupted for Fijians in Navua as the raw water intake at Wainikavika is heavily blocked due to the ongoing heavy rainfall experienced since yesterday.

Water carting trucks have been deployed to provide relief to affected customers.

All major water treatment plants in the Western and Northern Divisions continue to operate as normal for now.