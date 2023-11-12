Tropical disturbance TDO2F approaches Fiji

[Source: Fiji Met/ Facebook]

Tropical Disturbance TD02F, initially detected near the Solomon Islands is anticipated to drift towards Fiji early this week.

The Nadi Weather Office reports a low chance of TD02F intensifying into a tropical cyclone today and tomorrow with the likelihood increasing to moderate to high by Tuesday.

Heavy rain alerts persist for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

Anticipate rain, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy falls in these areas from tonight, spreading across the country tomorrow.

A strong wind warning is active for various land and coastal areas as well as all Fiji waters.

Localized flooding in low-lying regions is expected particularly in areas under heavy rain alerts.

Minor roads, Iris crossings and bridges may be affected causing disruptions to traffic flow.

Poor visibility at sea and on land heightens the risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.

The Fiji Meteorological Service remains vigilant issuing advisories as needed while closely monitoring the evolving situation.