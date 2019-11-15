Tropical Cyclone to develop by tonight: Funaki

The Tropical Depression 04F is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone by tonight.

Fiji Met Services Director Misaeli Funaki says Fijians can expect strong winds and heavy rainfall as the category one system moves into Fiji’s waters in the coming hours.

The incoming cyclone is expected to specifically affect the Northern Division.

“So as the system draws closer, we should be expecting a change in the weather, firstly in terms of the rain, the system is bringing with it heavy rain and also as it drawn closer we should be expecting the winds to gradually increase, not only to strong wind warning but to gale force category especially for Vanualevu, the Lau and Lomaiviti Group because that’s where the system is expected to track around.”

TD04F was located about 450km west of Rotuma and about 810km northwest of Nadi at 6am today.

Close to its centre TD04F is expected to have average winds of up to 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr.

It is moving east at about 20km/hr.

The system is expected to gradually turn towards the southeast and move at about 20km/hr in the next 24hrs.

Meanwhile the National Disaster Management Office is advising the public that a Tropical Cyclone Alert is now in force for Rotuma while a Heavy Rain Alert remains in force for the Western half of Vanua Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group and the Western half of Viti Levu and is now in force for the rest of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and nearby islands, Northern Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

The NDMO is further advising communities in these affected areas to treat safety as their priority and to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

NDMO Director Vasiti says there have been a number of examples of Fijians disregarding their advisories.

“We ask that you adhere to warnings, if there is strong currents, please do not make an attempt to cross it. If there are strong winds forecasted for your areas, please remain inside. If your evacuation centre has been activated, we ask that you move towards your evacuation centre as and when it’s activated before it gets dark.”

Members of the public are requested to please regularly monitor the weather updates.

Please stay listing to FBC News as we will bring you updates on the weather as and when information comes to hand.