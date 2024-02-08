TD05F expected to escalate into Tropical Cyclone

[Source: Fiji Met/ Facebook]

Tropical Depression TD05F has re-entered Fiji’s area of responsibility, positioned west of Vanuatu and moving east at eight knots.

The Fiji Weather Office anticipate its intensification into a Tropical Cyclone within the next 12 to 18 hours.

According to the team, three weather systems are under analysis within Fiji’s area of responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

TD08F has gained strength, earning the designation of Category 1 Tropical Cyclone OSAI.

OSAI is currently located west of the Southern Cook Islands, tracking South-southeast at a speed of 15 knots.

Further West, Category 1 Tropical Cyclone NAT is situated west of French Polynesia advancing eastward at four knots.

Forecasts indicate that TC NAT is likely to weaken, transitioning into a low-pressure system within the next 12 hours.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is closely monitoring these three weather systems and will provide regular updates.