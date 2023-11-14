Support your neighbours: DPM Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says people must support their neighbours and move to evacuation centres where necessary.

Prasad says in light of Tropical Cyclone Mal, Fijians must follow weather updates including flood updates in different areas.

He says parents must ensure that children are safe from flooded rivers and creeks.

The Deputy Prime Minister is urging people to secure their homes, store water and other essentials for a few days, until the cyclone passes.

Prasad adds all government agencies are ready, prepared and on standby to assist those who may need help.