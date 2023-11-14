Police urges vigilance as cyclone impact looms

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

As Tropical Cyclone Mal approaches, the Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, ACP Livai Driu, urges Fijians to prioritize safety, heed advisories, and take necessary precautions.

The Fiji Meteorological Service signals that the cyclone is anticipated to impact the country from later today with destructive winds expected tonight.

ACD Driu emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant and cautious in the face of the approaching cyclone. He encourages Fijians to act proactively based on advisories from the weather office and the National Disaster Management Office, especially while there is still daylight.

Article continues after advertisement



Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, ACP Livai Driu

As the situation evolves, police officers are actively monitoring developments, with Divisional Standby teams ready to assist.

“We have a 30-men team in each Districts and a 10-men team on each station, talking about 10-men team per stations, they are surely on standby, they are on a routine and also on standby for any evacuation or any assistance that will be required by members of the public.”

In the interest of child safety, ACP Driu stresses the need for strict supervision, highlighting that this is not the time for children to engage in outdoor activities or swimming.

This call for preparedness and caution underlines the collaborative efforts to ensure the well-being of Fijians during this critical period.