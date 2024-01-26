Ongoing heavy rain alert for North

A persistent heavy rain warning remains in effect for the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

The previously issued heavy rain warning for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Eastern and Northern Viti Levu has now been cancelled.

The Weather Office reports that Tropical Disturbance TD04F is situated just North of Vanua Levu.

The associated cloud cover and rainfall are expected to impact the Eastern and Northern Divisions until later today as the trough moves eastward away from the region.

In the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Fijians can anticipate periods of rain occasionally heavy accompanied by a few thunderstorms.

The rainfall is expected to gradually subside later today.

Localized heavy rainfall raises concerns about flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Minor roads, river crossings and bridges may experience flooding causing disruptions to traffic flow.

Poor visibility on land and at sea poses an increased risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery road conditions.