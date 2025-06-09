New disaster alerts for every Fijian

[File Photo]

Fiji has secured approximately $27.6 million from the Green Climate Fund to upgrade monitoring systems, replace outdated weather stations with automated ones and re-establish river-level tracking.

It will also help to develop a mobile app to deliver real-time alerts to all Fijians.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka told Parliament that timely warnings can reduce fatalities sixfold.

He states Fiji faces increasing risks from floods and cyclones, which disrupt businesses, services, and livelihoods.

The Ministry is also deepening international partnerships.

The Japanese government is installing tsunami sirens around Viti Levu, while Korea has supplied flood early warning instruments in Naitasiri, Tailevu, Ba, and Macuata. Starlink satellite units will improve communication for maritime communities.

Opposition MP Vijay Nath asked whether the satellite systems have been installed or are still on paper. Ditoka clarified that Korean and Japanese devices are in place and will be activated by satellites once operational.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya asked if Western Divisions including Rakiraki and Yasawa, are covered by early warning systems.

Ditoka said current coverage extends to Lami Peninsula with plans for expansion depending on continued Japanese support.

MP Jone Usamate queried whether flood forecasts consider water levels and soil saturation. Ditoka confirmed collaboration with the Fiji Meteorological Office ensures these factors inform warnings.

The Ministry is also preparing for the 2025-2026 cyclone season with community trainings, awareness campaigns, and operational checks at evacuation centres.

Ditoka said the goal was a fully people-centred, accessible, and actionable early warning system that keeps Fijians safe.

