Natural Disaster

NDMC prepares for upcoming cyclone season

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 11:37 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The National Disaster Management Council has been reminded to focus on preparing for the upcoming cyclone season.

The Council held its first meeting virtually chaired by Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu says preparations should not only be focused on when the cyclone season nears, but something that needs attention to right throughout.

He adds while the focus may only be on natural disasters, that does not stop the fact that there are other forms of disasters, which also includes the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlights the pandemic has shown the Government the need to relook at the national crisis framework in terms of preparedness for the future.

During the meeting, Seruiratu also assured the Fiji Council of Social Services that the Ministry, through the NDMO will work on improving the various aspects of their humanitarian work.

The Council was informed about some work currently conducted by the NDMO ahead of the new cyclone season.

This includes the formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure to provide some guidance to personnel involved in future disaster operations.

