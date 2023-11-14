Namotomoto villagers brace for TC Mal

Namotomoto Village [File Photo]

Villagers of Namotomoto located close to the Nadi river bank are all prepared to move to higher ground if the need arises.

Positioned perilously close, the village is taking preemptive measures to safeguard lives and property.

Samuela Koroi says that they are well informed about the situation and have a clear plan of action in case the need to relocate arises.

Aware of the vulnerability posed by their proximity to the river, Koroi emphasizes the community’s readiness for the impending disaster, citing past experiences that have fortified their resilience.

Namotomoto has witnessed previous incidents where the Nadi River surged, breaching its banks and inundating homes.

Flash flooding, in particular, poses a significant threat to several houses situated close to the river.

Koroi says they have been duly warned about these risks and are taking them seriously.

In anticipation of potential calamity, the villagers have coordinated efforts to ensure a swift and organized evacuation if required.