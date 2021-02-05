Low pressure system upgraded to Tropical Disturbance

The low pressure system that was analyzed to the northwest of Fiji has further intensified into a Tropical Disturbance.

TD09F lies to the north of Fiji and is expected to gradually drift southwards over the northeastern parts of the group.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says a heavy rain warning is now in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group.

Article continues after advertisement

The system has some potential to develop into a cyclone in the next few days.

Associated active trough with cloud and rain is expected to affect the northern and eastern parts of the country from midday today.

Fijians can expect moderate to fresh easterly winds. Winds becoming northwesterly and increasing up to 50km/hr from later today.

Occasional rain with few thunderstorms and heavy falls expected over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group.

Localized heavy falls with thunderstorms expected especially in the afternoon or evening.

Persistent heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.